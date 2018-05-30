Pete Hughes has helped Georgia get "Boston Strong"
“Boston Strong” has helped give the 9th-ranked Georgia baseball team a bit more of an edge this spring.
At least that’s how junior Michael Curry explains the impact made by volunteer assistant Pete Hughes.
“Oh yeah, it’s something like that,” Curry said. “He keeps us loose, keeps us in check with reality, settles us down, which are all keys to the game. He’s really been awesome.”
Senior Keegan McGovern vividly recalls his first meeting with the native of Brockton, Mass.
“He was out on the field and we had no idea who he was,” McGovern said of Hughes, who’s served as Georgia’s first-base coach. “He was yelling out random stuff left and right. We didn’t know what was going on, but he’s been a huge part of what we’ve done.”
As you might have already surmised, Hughes isn’t your typical volunteer coach.
Hardly.
With a record of 652-492-3, the 50-year-old Hughes spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma, before being relieved of his duties last spring despite leading the Sooners to a 35-24 mark and a two-seed at the 2017 Louisville Regional. Previous stops included head coaching gigs at Trinity University in Texas (1998-98), Boston College (1999-2006), and Virginia Tech (2007-13) before landing with the Sooners (2014-17).
“That’s always how I’ve been. That’s always how I coached and played,” Hughes said. “Competition is why I got in the profession. I love to compete. When the scoreboard’s on, someone’s going to win, someone’s going to lose. That’s always gotten my Adrenalin going.”
Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin admits he was surprised when the opportunity to bring Hughes on board presented itself last summer.
Typically, volunteer coaches are younger, someone just out of pro ball looking to get their foot into the coaching door. Definitely not someone like Hughes.
“I got a random text message, out of nowhere, asking what do you think about Pete Hughes? My response was 'Are you serious?'" Stricklin said. “But yeah, I was told he wants to coach, he made the decision he wants to coach this year and what do you think?”
Several phone conversations and one lunch in Athens later, Hughes was on board.
“The first thing he said to me, if you bring me here, you’re going to have to trust me, meaning he’s here to help, not to do anything other than help us,” Stricklin said. “I never once looked over my shoulder, not once. Though I’ve got this guy who is an experienced head coach, and he’s going to be a head coach again, I never felt anything other than, this guy is here to help us. Because he took that approach, he helped himself. I’m grateful that he came, because he’s really helped us.”
For Hughes, the feeling is mutual. There were other opportunities, but Stricklin’s reputation helped convince the baseball lifer that Athens would be the perfect landing spot.
“I just do whatever I can do to help Strick out, whether it’s doing the most remedial tasks that a graduate assistant would do, or helping him out as far as advice from a head coach’s standpoint, and just walking down the road he was going down,” Hughes said. “I think I offered him some insight. He’s got no ego so he likes to bounce a lot of things off me. He’s constantly learning. I’d like to think I was a source of that this year, but really, I just get to be around a great group of kids. I’m just glad I got the opportunity to do it in Athens this year, because it’s been one of the most rewarding years of my life.”
Stricklin readily agrees, noting it’s been a huge help having someone with Hughes’ track record in the dugout, and it made what was already a strong staff with new pitching coach Sean Kenny and longtime assistant Scott Daeley even better.
“He’s been a tremendous help to me, someone I’ve bounced stuff off of, a head coach for 21 years,” Stricklin said. “I wasn’t afraid to ask, and he wasn’t afraid to tell me. But he was also really good with our players. He did a great job with our infielders. He’s hard on them, but he has a way about him that he can be hard on them but they can still kind of laugh about it a little bit.”
Hughes also predicted the Bulldogs (37-19) were in for potentially a memorable year.
So far, so good.
Not only did Georgia make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, hosting a regional beginning with Friday night’s game against Campbell, but it did so as a No. 8 National Seed after four straight losing seasons during Stricklin’s first four years at UGA.
“I knew the program was going to have a great year. I had no perspective of the past. Everything I had to go on came from what my eyes saw. I spent the entire fall with them, and I told Strict I just coached a two-seed, and your team is every bit as good as the one I coached last year,” Hughes said. “I meant it because that’s what my eyes said. The kids cared, and they enjoyed being around each other. If you have those two components, it’s likely you’ll have success.”
Hughes said being part of Georgia’s staff has been an even bigger pleasure.
“Being around Strick, Scott Daeley, and Sean Kenny, that’s the best coaching staff I’ve ever been around,” Hughes said. “Strick is the finest teacher I’ve been around, one of the finest teachers of fundamentals—no question.”
With luck, Hughes will be coaching his own team again soon.
The fire certainly remains, and with several jobs already available, there’s no reason to think Hughes won’t be a head coach again very soon.
"He's going to be named a head coach this summer. I don't think there's any question, but I think he'll look back at this year as a very rewarding year, because he's been able to step back and see things from a different perspective," Stricklin said. "Coach Hughes and Coach Kenny have really transformed this staff."