“Boston Strong” has helped give the 9th-ranked Georgia baseball team a bit more of an edge this spring.

At least that’s how junior Michael Curry explains the impact made by volunteer assistant Pete Hughes.

“Oh yeah, it’s something like that,” Curry said. “He keeps us loose, keeps us in check with reality, settles us down, which are all keys to the game. He’s really been awesome.”

Senior Keegan McGovern vividly recalls his first meeting with the native of Brockton, Mass.

“He was out on the field and we had no idea who he was,” McGovern said of Hughes, who’s served as Georgia’s first-base coach. “He was yelling out random stuff left and right. We didn’t know what was going on, but he’s been a huge part of what we’ve done.”

As you might have already surmised, Hughes isn’t your typical volunteer coach.

Hardly.

With a record of 652-492-3, the 50-year-old Hughes spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma, before being relieved of his duties last spring despite leading the Sooners to a 35-24 mark and a two-seed at the 2017 Louisville Regional. Previous stops included head coaching gigs at Trinity University in Texas (1998-98), Boston College (1999-2006), and Virginia Tech (2007-13) before landing with the Sooners (2014-17).

“That’s always how I’ve been. That’s always how I coached and played,” Hughes said. “Competition is why I got in the profession. I love to compete. When the scoreboard’s on, someone’s going to win, someone’s going to lose. That’s always gotten my Adrenalin going.”

Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin admits he was surprised when the opportunity to bring Hughes on board presented itself last summer.

Typically, volunteer coaches are younger, someone just out of pro ball looking to get their foot into the coaching door. Definitely not someone like Hughes.

“I got a random text message, out of nowhere, asking what do you think about Pete Hughes? My response was 'Are you serious?'" Stricklin said. “But yeah, I was told he wants to coach, he made the decision he wants to coach this year and what do you think?”

Several phone conversations and one lunch in Athens later, Hughes was on board.

“The first thing he said to me, if you bring me here, you’re going to have to trust me, meaning he’s here to help, not to do anything other than help us,” Stricklin said. “I never once looked over my shoulder, not once. Though I’ve got this guy who is an experienced head coach, and he’s going to be a head coach again, I never felt anything other than, this guy is here to help us. Because he took that approach, he helped himself. I’m grateful that he came, because he’s really helped us.”