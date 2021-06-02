Like many recruits during the pandemic shutdown, South Paulding's Madden Sanker spent time working on his game, training, lifting, and preparing for his opportunity to get back on the road and show coaches just what his game is all about.

He also set aside time each week for an important conversation, and it all came together on Wednesday.

"I’ve called [Georgia offensive line] Coach [Matt] Luke every week for about five months now," he said. "I’ve been working for this offer for months, so this one feels a little more special."