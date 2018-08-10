It wasn’t that long ago—just a little over a year—when Georgia’s Ahkil Crumpton arrived in Athens, having taken a rather unconventional route in becoming a Bulldog. The Philadelphia, Penn., native, who had committed to Temple University while in high school, starred in 2016 for Los Angeles Valley (Calif.) Community College before committing to UC Davis of the FCS. Yet, roughly six months later, Crumpton committed to Georgia in mid-July. He arrived on campus less than two weeks later for the start of fall camp.



Despite the unusual circumstances involved in how he became a student-athlete at Georgia, Crumpton says when he did so was nothing less than ideal.

“I feel like it was perfect timing,” Crumpton said yesterday, regarding his delayed arrival to Georgia last year. “I never really doubted [the process]. I just understood that I had to take advantage of the opportunity given to me.”

Still, although the timing may have been perfect, Crumpton’s transition from junior college to playing football in the SEC was not without its growing pains.

“Once you train for anything, things [involved in its process] are supposed to eventually slow down,” said Crumpton, who mentioned without hesitation that his biggest challenge upon coming to Georgia was to “remember the plays.” “Going into last season, I wasn’t familiar with playing at this level—the speed of it. But, by Week 7, things started to slow down and I understood the game better.”

After Crumpton made no receptions for the entire month of September last year, he totaled five catches for 96 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown reception at Georgia Tech, for the final seven games of the regular season.

For this season, his final year at Georgia, Crumpton has changed jersey numbers from No. 16 to No. 25. Other changes for the 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior should be an increasing role at receiver, especially considering the departure of the Bulldogs’ leading receiver from a year ago, Javon Wims.

In addition, after returning only a combined three kicks in 2017, Crumpton is splitting reps this fall camp, returning both kickoffs and punts. Notably, the speedster averaged a staggering 43.1 yards per kickoff return and 31.4 yards per punt return two years ago for Los Angeles Valley CC.

What’s more for 2018, Crumpton’s team role off the gridiron has been altered as well.

“With me being a senior, I have to help my younger ‘brothers’ catch on with the plays and help us win,” said Crumpton, who mentioned freshmen receivers Matt Landers, Kearis Jackson, and Tommy Bush as those he had taken under his wing, helping them get better acquainted with the offensive playbook.

Concerning the Georgia offense, Crumpton noted it is ahead of where it was this time a year ago. The players are “on the same plain,” according to him, even though they are getting pushed harder by the staff this year. As far as his personal perspective this year compared to last, after the JUCO transfer’s perfect timing to attend UGA and considering his progression in only a year’s time, there seemingly is no time like the present for Ahkil Crumpton.

“I just feel like I’m much more relaxed [this year], and understand the playbook better,” Crumpton said. “It all makes me better to go out there and compete, make plays, and help my brothers in any way.”