Clutch pitching and timely hitting. It’s a combination head coach Wes Johnson will take every time.

That was the recipe Saturday against Georgia Tech, resulting in a 3-1 win by the Bulldogs in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,638.

“We’re gritty. We have to be. That’s what this game is about. If you’re going to win, if you’re going to get better, you stay focused for four or five at-bats,” Johnson said. “It’s not about taking pitches off in the field, it’s not about taking pitches off on the mound; just lock in and try to execute your pitches. When you do that, you create some grit for yourself.”

Fortunately, on Saturday, there was plenty to go around.

The score was 1-1 when Fernando Gonzalez put Georgia up 2-1 on a one-out home run in the seventh.

One inning later, freshman Tre Phelps gave the Bulldogs (9-1) a big insurance run with an RBI double to left.

That left it up to reliever Brian Zeldin who capped the combined four-hitter with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

“We flipped the page, and we focused on today. I think we did a really good job of that,” said Gonzalez, who along with his Bulldogs was leading Georgia Tech 9-3 Friday night before the game was suspended needing just one-half inning to make it an official game.

Give sophomore Kolton Smith a big tip of the cap.

Although Smith did not qualify for the win, he turned in arguably the best performance of his Bulldog career after taking over starter Christian Mracna in the third.

Smith allowed just two hits and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings before coming out in the seventh.

“Kolton is showing us that he can come in and the situation is not too big,” said Johnson. “He’s going to be calm, cool, and collected, which is something I’m big on. He’s got to execute pitches, and that’s all I need him to do.”

Smith showed some toughness in the next inning.

With a runner at first, Matthew Ellis hit a slow roller to first. Smith and Ellis collided, with the Tech catcher being called out on the play with the Bulldogs left sprawled on the field.

Fortunately, Smith would catch his wind, went back to the mound, and retired the next two Yellow Jackets (7-2) to end the inning.

“(Smith) got his bell run, to use that old-school term,” Johnson said. “He sat there for a second and gathered himself. He had that look in his eye, I’m going back out there, and I’m like ok, you’re going back in.”