Perfect combo lifts Bulldogs
Clutch pitching and timely hitting. It’s a combination head coach Wes Johnson will take every time.
That was the recipe Saturday against Georgia Tech, resulting in a 3-1 win by the Bulldogs in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,638.
“We’re gritty. We have to be. That’s what this game is about. If you’re going to win, if you’re going to get better, you stay focused for four or five at-bats,” Johnson said. “It’s not about taking pitches off in the field, it’s not about taking pitches off on the mound; just lock in and try to execute your pitches. When you do that, you create some grit for yourself.”
Fortunately, on Saturday, there was plenty to go around.
The score was 1-1 when Fernando Gonzalez put Georgia up 2-1 on a one-out home run in the seventh.
One inning later, freshman Tre Phelps gave the Bulldogs (9-1) a big insurance run with an RBI double to left.
That left it up to reliever Brian Zeldin who capped the combined four-hitter with a scoreless ninth for his second save.
“We flipped the page, and we focused on today. I think we did a really good job of that,” said Gonzalez, who along with his Bulldogs was leading Georgia Tech 9-3 Friday night before the game was suspended needing just one-half inning to make it an official game.
Give sophomore Kolton Smith a big tip of the cap.
Although Smith did not qualify for the win, he turned in arguably the best performance of his Bulldog career after taking over starter Christian Mracna in the third.
Smith allowed just two hits and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings before coming out in the seventh.
“Kolton is showing us that he can come in and the situation is not too big,” said Johnson. “He’s going to be calm, cool, and collected, which is something I’m big on. He’s got to execute pitches, and that’s all I need him to do.”
Smith showed some toughness in the next inning.
With a runner at first, Matthew Ellis hit a slow roller to first. Smith and Ellis collided, with the Tech catcher being called out on the play with the Bulldogs left sprawled on the field.
Fortunately, Smith would catch his wind, went back to the mound, and retired the next two Yellow Jackets (7-2) to end the inning.
“(Smith) got his bell run, to use that old-school term,” Johnson said. “He sat there for a second and gathered himself. He had that look in his eye, I’m going back out there, and I’m like ok, you’re going back in.”
Smith would make it another two-thirds of an inning before he was replaced by Josh Roberge (1-0) in the seventh with two runners on and two out.
Thanks to Charlie Condon the game stayed tied as the All-American made his second great defensive play of the day, snagging a hard grounder behind third before racing to the bag to beat the runner for the third out.
After Gonzalez’s home run gave Georgia the lead in the seventh, Roberge was lifted in favor of Zeldin with two out in the eighth.
The move worked.
Zeldin retired pinch-hitter Vahn Lackey on a grounder to second, bringing the Bulldogs up to bat, including Phelps who laced a double to left pushing the lead to 3-1.
“Hats off to our crowd. They were phenomenal, they kept us energized and that’s what I told the guys,” Johnson said. “I said it was going to be emotional today, and our challenge was not to be too emotional, and find energy. I said I want them to find energy with the crowd.”
NOTES:
…Georgia and Georgia Tech wrap up their three-game set Sunday at CoolRay Field in Lawrenceville. First pitch is set for 3:02 p.m.
…All stats from Friday’s suspended game with Georgia leading Georgia Tech 9-3 will not count unless the game is completed at a later date.