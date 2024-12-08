Peach State Power Hour: SEC Champs

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss the Dawgs winning the SEC Championship, plus more from around the state.
ATLANTA - Daylen Everette came up with the game of his career in the SEC Championship Game against Texas.
Scenes from Georgia's 22-19 win over Texas in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
Hosts Paul Maharry and Dayne Young talk with Dawg fans all around the country to discuss the 22-19 victory.
Georgia once again proved its resilience in an overtime win over Texas for the SEC championship.
Complet e Coverage: Inside, your one-stop spot for all of UGASports' coverage of Saturday's SEC Championship win.
