Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss the Georgia football team and can it fix things before hosting Tennessee?
Everything that could go wrong, did. The grades aren't pretty for this test.
UGASports breaks down what Georgia is getting in each of its 2025 receiver commits.
Kirby Smart was asked about the performance of Carson Beck in Saturday's loss to Ole Miss.
Ole Miss dominated Georgia in a way that hasn't been done in quite a while.
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by Dawg fans to discuss the 28-10 loss.
