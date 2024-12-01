Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss all things Georgia sports on this one-hour episode.
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Georgia Tech game.
Georgia Director of Player Performance for Baseball Derek Groomer was arrested on four misdemeanor driving charges.
Three-star quarterback Hezekiah Millender has committed to Georgia.
Georgia didn't flinch in the face of adversity against Georgia Tech.
The Dashboard: Eight overtimes? Are you kidding me? This was one for the books.
