For two Georgia natives on Ohio State’s football team, finding enough tickets for friends and family members is proving to be a chore.

“It’s been an absolute war,” former Blessed Trinity standout and Roswell native Steele Chambers said. “It’s been a frenzy. This is actually the first time I’ve had to put myself out there trying to get some myself. It’s hard work.”

Chambers is not the only one feeling the pinch.

Although players from each team are allotted six tickets for the game, players like Chambers and North Gwinnett grad Jordan Hancock are finding they could certainly use more.

“I got so many family members asking me for tickets, saying they’re so looking forward to seeing me,” the cornerback said. “It’s hard. You’ve got to tell family members that you’re super close with no, but at the end of the day, it’s just a very limited amount. It’s nothing wrong with them, it’s just a limited amount.”

Naturally, getting to play the Bulldogs for a trip to Los Angeles and the National Championship is special to both players.

Chambers said he grew up 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Hancock’s North Gwinnett team played in the Corky Kell Classic. As a youngster he attended numerous Atlanta Falcons games.

“It’s going to be electric,” Hancock said. “Seeing all of Athens come out, it’s going to be fun. But Buckeye Nation travels, too, so we’re going to feel like home.”

Both Chambers and Steele were offered by the Bulldogs, with Chambers actually taking an official visit before settling with Ohio State.

Each player has numerous UGA friends, and in the case of Chambers, fellow North Gwinnett alums in offensive lineman Warren Ericson and long-snapper Payne Walker.

Chambers, second on the Buckeyes in tackles with 69, joked that during high school he was not always the biggest Bulldog fan.

“We always had a lot of Georgia fans at my high school, and they’d always be barking and stuff walking up and down the halls,” he said. “But they have created a great program with a great culture. You can see it in the way they’ve developed over the past four or five years since Kirby has been there and made themselves into one of the top programs in the nation. I’ve got a lot of respect for them. They’ve been able to play that way year in and year out.”

Hancock agreed.

“Georgia is very disciplined. That’s a very tough and gritty team. Coming down south, (those teams) try to beat you with their toughness and physicality,” Hancock said. “That’s what they’re going to bring to the table. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, because I know how Coach Smart has those boys trained up.”

Chambers says Georgia’s offense creates a challenge he doesn’t believe the Buckeyes have seen this year.

Statistically, he may be correct.

The Bulldogs boast 78 plays of 20 yards or more, compared to Ohio State, which has 76.

“They’ve got quick, explosive, strong backs, they’ve got a good O-line, and Stetson (Bennett) is really good at controlling the game,” Chambers said. “He makes plays, too. He’s more than just a game manager as some people like to call him. It’s going to be a hell of a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”