Everybody has their opinion about the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State heading into the Peach Bowl. The two storied programs will meet for only the second time in history. The stage just so happens to be the College Football Playoff and the mainstream media hot takes are coming in fast and furious. Some believe Georgia will just physically overwhelm the Buckeyes. Some say that Ohio State is very dangerous given its new lease on life after a punishing defeat against Michigan.

Today, UGASports lets you know what our predictive model thinks of the matchup based on the data that each team has produced to this point.