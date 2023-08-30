Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia three-peat and end of Saban dynasty
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to preview the 2023 college football season. Paul shares why he thinks Georgia will win its third consecutive national championship and what that means for Alabama and Nick Saban. Finebaum also takes a broad view at the foundational changes happening in college football.
Quotable moments from the interview with Paul Finebaum
A familiar name who could be impactful with Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M...
"I hear a lot of people mentioning Jim Chaney’s name as somebody who may be the difference out there in terms of the analyst and keeping everybody calm."
On Kirby Smart acting the same after two national championships...
"This season will be a real challenge for him because he is trying to do something unprecedented. He always seems to be the same. Even on those down moments, he is very personable."
On changes, like conference realignment and television contracts, in college football...
"There are a lot of older fans who do not like what they are seeing. Whether that will matter or not remains to be seen. Come Saturday, we will all be watching. We live for this. I think the average fan is getting squeezed. I’m concerned about that. It’s simply too expensive to be a season ticket holder at Georgia, Florida, Tennessee or anywhere else."
His national championship prediction...
"I think the Dawgs are going to three-peat. Come January, if an Alabama fan calls up and says ‘don’t you start talking about the Saban dynasty being done,’ I’m going to hang up. If Georgia wins three in a row, we won’t hear any more about Nick Saban’s dynasty. It will be buried and gone."
