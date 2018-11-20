How do you slow down a triple-option attack like that of Georgia Tech? D’Andre Walker is one of four seniors projected to start on defense for No. 5 Georgia. The outside linebacker, with three of these games under his belt, can offer some sage advice to his younger teammates.

“Be fast and patient,” Walker says. “Just get all 11 defenders to the ball, then run back to the line of scrimmage. The option is a little tricky. You have to be fast, but at the same time you have to be patient.”

In other words, don’t try to do too much.

Over-aggressiveness and a lack of discipline are the two biggest factors that will get the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) in trouble Saturday if they’re not focused.

“I honestly think it's different every time you play them. There are so many options to what they do, you never know what's actually going to happen,” senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. “You have to be prepared for everything. I think it's about getting our young guys comfortable in those situations, making sure everybody is helping each other out. Staying off the ground is the most important thing in this game—just staying alive and ready to run to the ball.”

The alternative isn't attractive for a team still trying to reach the playoffs.

As usual, Georgia Tech (7-4) runs the football with command. The Yellow Jackets come into the noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium (SEC Network) ranked No. 1 in rushing offense, averaging 353.7 yards per game.

What also helps make the offense so difficult to defend is the fact very few FBS teams run the triple option, making it basically impossible for teams like the Bulldogs to properly prepare.

“There are no similarities. I mean, you have discipline in all of football. I don't mean you don't need discipline against Auburn or Florida—you need discipline in football, period,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “But when I talk about it in this game, it's eye control. It's patience. It's doing your job over and over again, and doing it exactly right. And it's repetition.”

However, a week to prepare isn’t much time.

That’s why Smart said he’s carved out times, in fall camp and occasionally during the season, to give his defense some extra looks.

“We did it a few weeks during the season, when we felt like we had an opponent we'd gone against who was similar to our offense. If they had similarities in offense, we used an extra period to work on Tech. But we didn't do it every day of the week last year, and we didn't do it this year,” Smart said. “We certainly had off-week, preseason camp, and we worked on Mondays the same amount we did last year. But the difference is more who you're doing it with. Last year, we were doing it with guys who had a lot more carry-over. This year, it's been new for a lot of guys. And that's the biggest difference.”

Despite the lack of preparation times, Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker are doing everything they can to get as many of their defensive players up to speed on what to expect.

Although the Yellow Jackets won’t utilize as many different packages as Georgia’s typical opponents will run, keeping defenders as fresh as possible will be key—assuming those on the field show they know what to do.

“It depends on how many guys can play winning football for you. It's not a big sub-type game for them. They're not in a lot of different personnel packages. But certainly, you can sub if you have quality players,” Smart said. “I think a part of morale really doesn't have anything to do with Tech's offense; it has to do with how many guys you have who can play winning football. You want to keep guys out there fresh. You want guys to play hard. But I think it's yet to be seen, because we've had to wait and see how the guys read, react, play, and key their plays. And we'll have the best players out there.”