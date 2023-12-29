Nothing against the Orange Bowl, one of the oldest and most prestigious postseason destinations in college football, but Georgia and Florida State would both rather be somewhere else.

That’s just the way in the playoff era.

Despite Georgia losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, there are many who feel that the Bulldogs are still one of the nation’s best four teams.

Florida State’s exclusion, meanwhile, left many in the Sunshine State downright pissed.

After all, the Seminoles won the ACC with a perfect 13-0 record, but due to the season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis, Florida State was bumped in favor of both one-loss Alabama and one-loss Texas.

The question for each program: How will each respond?

Florida State has reportedly had some key opt-outs, including its top three receivers and top rusher from the regular season.

No Bulldogs have officially announced they will miss the game, although injuries are expected to prevent players, including tight end Brock Bowers, from playing.

For their part, the Bulldogs appear to be approaching the game as another business trip. They do have a purpose.

With a win, Georgia’s 2023 senior class with leave Athens as the winningest seniors in school history. The current Bulldog senior class has tied the school mark for victories with a 49-4 record. The 2022 class went 49-5.