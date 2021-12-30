Orange Bowl Preview

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For the fifth straight year, Georgia will have the honor of playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Of course, Friday night’s appearance in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium is slightly more important. As part of this year’s rotation in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the winner of the game (7:30, ESPN) will earn a spot in the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

“In the CFP is where you want to be,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “The fact we’re in the playoffs, it’s made the practices so much more energetic. The work ethic is so much better, and coming off the loss in the SEC Championship, it was also a bit of an awakening for our guys of the brutal truths, and how we can work on those.”

For Georgia, the challenge against Michigan is simple.

Can the Bulldogs’ defensive line outplay the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line of the Wolverines, while offensively finding success against a defense that ranks fourth nationally in points allowed at 16.08 per game?

Despite its blowout loss to Alabama in the SEC title game, Georgia still leads the nation in scoring defense at 9.54 points allowed per contest.

While the Bulldog defense must certainly give a better account than it did during the team’s 41-24 loss to Alabama, quarterback Stetson Bennett knows there’s a lot riding on his shoulders, too.

That suits him just fine.

“You want your play on the field to be the only determining factor. That’s what you sign up for. That’s what you expect,” Bennett said. “So, if that’s the case, then that's exactly all you, want because then it’s up to you. You don’t really want to rely on anybody else to perform or not perform. You want it to be in your hands.”

Though Bennett’s approach is certainly to be admired, there are obviously several key areas where the Bulldogs will need to succeed if they want to get a shot at a national crown.

These include:

• Georgia’s defensive front needs to control a Michigan offensive line that has only allowed 10 sacks.

• Pressure Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara, who has completed 199 of 308 passes for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

• Stifle a Wolverine running attack led by a very physical back in Hassan Haskins, who has rushed for 1,288 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s seconded by Blake Corum, who has run for 938 yards and 11 scores.

• Control Michigan’s defensive end duo of David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo has 11 sacks, while Hutchinson, a Heisman finalist, has 15.5 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks for losses of 73 yards.

“The first thing you have to do is match their intensity. Regardless of the talent they have, the strain, the desire. The want-to leaks through on the film. You talk to people that have played them, it's one of the first things they talk about is man, we didn't take into account how hard they played, how much effort, how much want-to, how much desire,” Smart said. “That has to come from within....Those two guys just have tremendous want-to. You can tell they push each other.”

All the talk of Michigan’s physical style of play suits Bulldog nose tackle Jordan Davis just fine.

In his opinion, that’s just the kind of challenge he and his defensive teammates want to face. He assured the media he and his teammates won’t be backing down.

“They’re definitely a physical team, and it’s a tremendous challenge for our front seven,” Davis said. “Each team is different. But we’re excited to play them. We’re excited for the challenge. We’re just ready to get out there.”

Likewise, Michigan will not be taking the Bulldogs lightly, either.

Although Georgia gets more credit for the success of its defense, Hutchinson said the Bulldogs’ offense can create some problems, too.

“Just going against that Georgia offense, we're going to have to really execute and play our game if we want to have a lot of success,” Hutchinson said. “They're a very talented offense, got a lot of weapons, and I think we're just going to have to execute and do what we do and really just not do anything special. We're a very talented defense. We've got a lot of good players. If we go out there and just do our job, I think we can have a lot of success.”

Few predicted the Wolverines would be in the position they find themselves in Friday night.

Michigan finished 2-4 in last year’s Covid-shortened campaign, a year which put Harbaugh squarely on the hotseat.

One year later, the Wolverines are one victory away from winning 13 games for the first time in the program’s long history.

“I really think it was the players. The leaders on this team have had enough, and we knew that something had to change following last season. We had to be different,” McNamara said. “We had to change the way we were doing things, whether we thought we were too cool or whatever the reasons were. I just felt like there were some issues on the team that we had to handle, and we had to come together.”

The Wolverines (12-1) will be no pushover.

Following a 37-30 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 30, Michigan surged, winning five straight. Included were a 42-27 rout of Ohio State, followed by a 42-3 dismantling of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

“It's been mentioned that this team is really player-driven. I think that's true, that the guys on this team care about what this team looks like, how this team carries itself,” McNamara said. “Combined with the change that Coach Harbaugh wanted to make, I think it has created a result and a really great culture we have here.”

Smart feels pretty good about the culture he’s built in Athens, too. He believes his Bulldogs are ready for the challenge.

“Again, the CFP is where you want to be,” Smart said. “Really, when you pan the room, I think we've got, I don't know exactly how many, but two or three guys that can even remember being in that CFP and know what that was like, and when you look at those guys, they embrace that. They've been hungry for that opportunity.”