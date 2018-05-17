Missed chances.

Those two words sum up Thursday night’s game with Arkansas as Georgia let an opportunity to sew up fourth place in the SEC slip away, falling to the sixth-ranked Razorbacks, 8-6.

Although a six-run seventh by Arkansas (37-15, 18-10) certainly led to the Bulldogs’ undoing, nine runners left on base didn’t help matters for Georgia, either.

“From the first inning on, I just don’t think we played our best game,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Again, a lot of that has to do with Arkansas because they’re a great team. But we had some opportunities offensively and we let them slip by and defensively the seventh inning was a killer. We didn’t make a couple of plays, we didn’t make a couple of pitches and all of a sudden they’ve got six on the scoreboard.”

With losses by LSU and South Carolina, the Bulldogs (35-17, 16-12) could have wrapped up the fourth-seed and accompanying bye in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Now, they’ll have to wait at least one more day.

“Even if it is just one win (to earn the fourth seed) we’re looking for two,” third baseman Aaron Schunk said. “I wouldn’t say we’re a greedy team, but we’re trying to take it all, so we’ll be out there trying to take the series from these guys.”

After spotting Arkansas a pair of unearned runs in the first to fall behind 2-0, the Bulldogs answered back, getting an RBI double from Michael Curry in the inning’s bottom half followed by a solo home run by Cam Shepherd in the second to tie the game.

A solo homer by Adam Sasser and RBI single by CJ Smith off Blaine Knight (9-0) put the Bulldogs up 4-2 in the fourth, giving the Bulldogs the lead.

Starting pitcher Chase Adkins, who didn’t have his best stuff, gave up six hits with three walks, but was able to grind his way through five innings before giving way to Tony Locey to start the six.

Adkins’ best work came in the fifth.

With runners at second and third with nobody out, Adkins got Dominic Fletcher on a pop to short, before intentionally walking Sasser bringing up pinch-hitter Evan Lee.

Adkins went 3-0 but came back to strike out the sophomore on three pitches to end the inning.

Locey entered the sixth throwing gas, his fastball topping out at 96 mph, enroute to retiring all three batters he faced in the inning.

The seventh was another story, however, as the Razorbacks struck for six runs.

Arkansas struck for three runs off Locey (6-2), cutting the lead to one on an RBI single from Heston Kjerstad, followed by a two-run homer from Luke Bonfield to put the Razorbacks up 5-4.

“He was really good in the sixth but left a couple of balls up there in the seventh,” Stricklin said. “Casey Martin (who went 4-for-5) led off that inning, he can really hit but the Bonfield one was a killer. He hurt us last year, he’s upperclassman and he found a way to get us today.”

Unfortunately for Georgia, there was more to come.

A wild pitch, passed ball and RBI single by Eric Cole pushed the margin to 8-4 before the Bulldogs added single runs in the seventh and eighth to account for the final score with Razorback closer Matt Cronin picking up his 10th save.