A question last spring on the progress of sophomore Richard LeCounte seemed innocuous enough.

That is, until head coach Kirby Smart took the opportunity to dole out some tough-love comments about the former Liberty County star.

“He’s still growing and it’s going to be a growing process for him in the secondary. Sometimes I think Richard really wants to be good, and I don’t know if Richard knows what it takes to be good - the demands, the study habits, the seriousness it takes,” Smart said back in March. “He’s a very talented young man but he’s got to meet the demands that position demands, which is come in make the calls, make the decisions and I don’t know sometimes if he wants that responsibility on him. But we are certainly counting on him and we are going to continue to coach him until he gets it.”

OK, then.

This wasn’t the first time Smart used the press to get a point across.

In the past, Smart used similar words of motivation to get to offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, as well as other players, during other post-practice press conferences.

Was LeCounte bothered by the comments? We don’t know for sure, although he certainly appeared to take Smart’s words to heart with an excellent showing at G-Day, causing the coach to quip “he did better, maybe you guys helped him.”

Sure, Coach.

Regardless of whom gets the credit, LeCounte has positioned himself to take on a huge role in Georgia’s secondary, perhaps as starter at safety opposite J.R. Reed.