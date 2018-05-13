Opportunity Knocking: Monty Rice
Roquan Smith won’t be an easy player for Georgia to replace.
No, that’s not exactly a revelation.
The first-round pick of the Chicago Bears was one of those players who come around every 10 years, someone who always seemed to play the best when the stakes were highest.
Yes, Smith will be missed. His talent, leadership—you can go on and on.
But as is the case whenever a starter moves on, there’s an opportunity for somewhere else. Enter Monty Rice, a sophomore who many expect at least to provide some of the production that Smith provided last fall.
A believe he’s ready.
“Last year, in spring practice, I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “This year, being more familiar with the defense we run, I’m able to make more calls, check, and help my teammates play.”
Rice, who saw considerable action in all 15 games as a true freshman, figures to play a prominent role for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker—specifically at Will, where he’s competing with senior Juwan Taylor and fellow sophomore Nate McBride.
“(Kirby Smart) just wants somebody out there who is going to make calls and be a vocal leader, be a physical guy and make his presence known,” Rice said. “He’s challenged us all—the whole group—to do what it’s supposed to do and do it at a high level.”
Expectations
Rice made 22 tackles for the Bulldogs last fall, and it is reasonable to assume that with additional reps those numbers will jump.
One of the team’s most physical players on defense, Rice has the potential to be that “thumper” at middle linebacker that Smart loves to have.
Rice plays with smarts. He showed last year that he’s a quick study, as he did in his only start of the year against Missouri, when he replaced Reggie Carter, who missed the game with a concussion.
Here’s why.
“I had never played the Mike position before, had never really practiced it, but it helped me grow. It helped me learn what the linebacker next to me is doing,” he said. “In our scheme sometimes, you’ve got to play both, but I’m usually Will.”
Although Rice will certainly have to earn the starting role, the guess here is he will.
The fact that he provides such a physical presence at middle linebacker is something I don’t believe will be overlooked by Bulldog coaches.
So, while it would be unfair to expect Rice to provide the same kind of production as Smith, it won’t be a shock at all to see him finishing among the top tacklers and a key component for Georgia on defense this fall.
Prediction
Juwan Taylor and Nate McBride were Rice’s competition at Will during the spring, and based on what we saw, it’s probably a safe bet that he will be the starter once fall camp begins.
At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Rice may not do all the things for the Bulldogs that Smith did last fall, but he’s going to make some plays and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t contribute around 100 tackles in this, his sophomore year.
Mark it down.