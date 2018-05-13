Roquan Smith won’t be an easy player for Georgia to replace.

No, that’s not exactly a revelation.

The first-round pick of the Chicago Bears was one of those players who come around every 10 years, someone who always seemed to play the best when the stakes were highest.

Yes, Smith will be missed. His talent, leadership—you can go on and on.

But as is the case whenever a starter moves on, there’s an opportunity for somewhere else. Enter Monty Rice, a sophomore who many expect at least to provide some of the production that Smith provided last fall.

A believe he’s ready.

“Last year, in spring practice, I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “This year, being more familiar with the defense we run, I’m able to make more calls, check, and help my teammates play.”

Rice, who saw considerable action in all 15 games as a true freshman, figures to play a prominent role for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker—specifically at Will, where he’s competing with senior Juwan Taylor and fellow sophomore Nate McBride.

“(Kirby Smart) just wants somebody out there who is going to make calls and be a vocal leader, be a physical guy and make his presence known,” Rice said. “He’s challenged us all—the whole group—to do what it’s supposed to do and do it at a high level.”