Roughly nine months are remaining until the Early Signing Day.

Georgia's recruiting class currently ranks 21st in the 2025 cycle. That ranking, however, can mostly be explained by the Bulldogs having just five commits in the class. That leaves about 20 spots or a bit more still left to fill.

Things are starting to heat up with the 2025 class as spring visits progress. Here are three things I like, and three I don't, about what the Bulldogs have going as of now.