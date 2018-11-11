OPINION: Top Observations from the Dawgs' Taming of the Tigers
In no particular order, here are my top observations in near rapid-fire form from Georgia’s 27-10 victory over Auburn on Saturday night in Athens:. . .Granted, Georgia’s 17-point win tonight over A...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news