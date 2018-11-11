Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 01:42:32 -0600') }} football Edit

OPINION: Top Observations from the Dawgs' Taming of the Tigers

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

In no particular order, here are my top observations in near rapid-fire form from Georgia’s 27-10 victory over Auburn on Saturday night in Athens:. . .Granted, Georgia’s 17-point win tonight over A...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}