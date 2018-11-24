Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 19:32:05 -0600') }} football Edit

OPINION: Top Observations from the Dawgs’ 45-21 Toppling of Tech

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

. . .Don’t let Georgia’s 24-point scoring margin from this afternoon fool you, especially the 21-point output by the Yellow Jackets. Today’s game wasn’t even remotely close—but rather a one-sided c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}