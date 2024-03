Let me start with this: covering the Combine is a blur.

The four days fly by in a haze of interviews, "Have you met with (insert team here)?" questions, and tracking heights, weights, and 40-yard dash times. It all leaves very little time to enjoy yourself if you're a player or media member (although we did carve out some time for some shrimp cocktail).

After a whirlwind few days, some random thoughts: