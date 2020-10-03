UGASports - OPINION: 'The Mailman' delivers again

At first glance, it didn't seem like much when he flicked his left wrist.

But with that one movement, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett moved James Cook from the left side of the backfield to the right side of the formation, where the other receiving options were. When Bennett—nicknamed “The Mailman”—did this with a little over 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, it caused Auburn’s safety to rotate to that side of the field, leaving a one-on-one opportunity for Georgia receiver George Pickens.

For Bennett, this movement was the whole purpose. He now had the matchup he wanted. One of the best receivers in college football was single-covered and ready for a deep ball. Bennett took the snap and let Pickens go to work on cornerback Roger McCreary. Pickens won the battle early, with Bennett tossing a perfectly-thrown ball that the star receiver caught for a 21-yard touchdown.