Opinion: Some early fall camp thoughts and observations

Let’s take a look at where I feel things stand through the first full week of fall practice.

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff will have a better idea themselves following Saturday’s first of three scrimmages at Sanford Stadium.

One, it’s certainly nice to be conducting interviews in person as opposed to Zoom. Also, the opportunity to view a bit more of practice than in recent years has certainly been welcomed.

For longtime beat writers like myself, it’s been almost like the days of old.

Although there’s much that remain in flux, we’re starting to get more of an idea about the 2022 team, and what it’s going to take for the Bulldogs to make a return trip to the College Football Playoffs for a chance to defend their national crown.

As we sit here three weeks before the season-opener against Oregon, let’s take a little stock with where things sit with Georgia as the Bulldogs get set to kick off the 2022 campaign.

Offensive line appears set: As with any position, injuries can always affect a lineup. But barring anything significant, it seems the Bulldogs are close to being set at the two-deep on the offensive line.

Every day we’ve been out, the first team line has consisted of Broderick Jones (left tackle), Devin Willock (left guard), Sedrick Van Pran (center), Tate Ratledge (right guard), and Warren McClendon (right tackle); The second team has been Earnest Green III (left tackle), Xavier Truss (left guard), Warren Ericson (center), Dylan Fairchild (right guard), and Amarius Mims (right tackle).

There’s other names in the mix, primarily at guard. But at least right now, this seems to be the group that will see the predominance of playing time.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken mentioned Thursday he thought there was a chance the group could be “elite.” We’ll see. Smart and position coach Stacy Searels have to feel extremely upbeat about the talent and depth they’ve been able to accrue.

Defense taking offense: This falls under the auspices of “what a little birdie told me.” Actually, it’s been more than one.

Disrespect is probably the biggest motivator you’ll find in football, and certainly appears to be what’s driving members of this year’s Bulldog defense. All they’ve heard and continue to hear is how much Georgia is losing on defense, blah, blah, blah, blah, and how the offense is going to need to carry the day at least early in the season, before the defense gets its “game legs” under it.

Even Monken was a little ticked Thursday at a question along those lines asked by yours truly. But from what I’m being told, Georgia’s defenders are taking even more offense and are anxious to show that, despite some inexperience, they're more than capable of being a strength for the team.

Three freshmen I’m hearing about: Interestingly enough, they’re all on the defensive side.

We’ll start with Mykel Williams, whom I wrote about Thursday. Williams has really opened the eyes of Smart and the defensive coaches with what we understand has been an unbelievable work ethic. Right now, the Columbus native seems assured of being part of the defensive line rotation.

Malaki Starks and Ja’Corey Thomas are also opening eyes.

Tuesday, we actually saw Starks rotate in with the ones when the Bulldogs were in their dime package. Thomas, meanwhile, has been steady, and, like Starks, is extremely athletic and will help fill a position that heading into camp was a bit of a question in regard to depth.

Both still have plenty of lessons to learn, but both have put themselves in a position to make early impacts.

Kamari Lassiter asserting himself: Another one of the big secondary questions has been who is going to start at cornerback opposite Kelee Ringo.

Lassiter is making a very good argument that it should be him.

I’m told the Savannah native—who impressed as a freshman—has had an excellent camp. Athletic, smart, I’m told Lassiter is playing with a lot of confidence and it’s showing on the practice field.

Sophomore Nyland Green has also enjoyed a nice bounce-back and is playing well, but right now Lassiter appears to have the edge.

McIntosh ready to take off: Once again, Georgia is blessed with tons of talent and plenty of depth in the backfield.

However, if you had to pick one to jump out from the pack, the smart money might be on McIntosh.

While preparing some mental notes earlier this week, I was already going to single out the Fort Lauderdale native before position coach Dell McGee stole my thunder when talking about him Thursday.

To hear McGee lavish the senior with praise, talking about how he “can do everything” and is “definitely a complete back” certainly grabs one’s attention.

McGee said the “sky’s the limit” for McIntosh and I certainly agree. Between running, catching the ball, and returning kicks, McIntosh is going to be touching the football a lot for the Bulldogs this fall, and many believe he could be in for a big-time year.



