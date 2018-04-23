G-Day is over, so what did we learn about the 2018 Georgia Bulldogs? Let’s take a look.

For one, Georgia’s quarterback situation is certainly in good hands. Justin Fields certainly made a nice first impression, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown, while Jake Fromm threw for 200 yards and a score.

Neither quarterback was particularly efficient (Fields completed 18 of 33 passes; Fromm 19 of 38), although there were certainly a large number of drops that didn’t help the cause of either. Both quarterbacks threw picks, one by Fields, two by Fromm.

So, where do we stand?

Fromm is the starting quarterback and will be this fall, but Fields will play. He’ll give opponents a completely different look from Fromm, so don’t be surprised to see offensive coordinator Jim Chaney give him a series or two per game. He’s too good a weapon to sit, plus it certainly won’t hurt giving opposing defensive coordinators a little extra to think about on game week when preparing for the Bulldog offense.

Georgia’s starting offensive line appears to nearly be set.

Andrew Thomas opened at left tackle, Kendall Baker at left guard, Lamont Gaillard at center, Ben Cleveland at right guard and Isaiah Wilson at right tackle. That could very well be the five who start the season against Austin Peay, although I’ll go out on a small limb and suggest it won’t be a total shock to see true freshman Jamaree Salyer play well enough in fall camp to open at left guard, which would push Baker into a role similar to the one played last year by Dyshon Sims.

I thought the receivers – sans a handful of drops – showed some good signs.

Finding some depth behind Terry Godwin, Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman was a big part of the spring for Bulldog offensive coaches, and it appears there will be some capable options.

Ahkil Crumpton (five catches for 50 yards) looked a lot surer of himself running routes, and we saw Matt Landers (2 for 28), Jeremiah Holloman (3 for 59), Tyler Simmons (3 for 29) and Trey Blount (1 for 45) each make nice catches.

I haven’t forgotten the running backs. No, we didn’t see much from the Bulldogs as far as running the football, but that was by design. This was about the quarterbacks and making the scrimmage as exciting as possible for the 82,184 who attended Saturday’s game.

Defensively, overall depth on the defensive line is a bit of a concern, but maybe not quite as an issue as many – myself included – first thought.

Good things were exhibited by DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who capped what was a strong spring with a solid G-Day.

Ditto for Devonte Wyatt, who surprised me with his quickness, getting credit for a sack against Fields and finishing with four tackles.

Another newcomer who impressed was Brenton Cox (five tackles, one sack). The freshman looks like someone who steps in and makes some plays at outside linebacker, whereby veteran D’Andre Walker was credited with a couple of sacks.

Georgia will miss the experience of Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter, but there’s no shortage of athleticism with Walter Grant and Robert Beal also in the mix, and five-star freshman Adam Anderson set to arrive on campus late next month.

Monty Rice posted huge numbers at Will linebacker (14 tackles, including a sack) and is ready to play a key role.

Yes, Roquan Smith will be dearly missed, but there’s enough quality and – I think – enough depth at inside linebacker for that group to be solid. While you may not see any of Georgia’s inside backers go on to win All-SEC honors, Natrez Patrick, Juwan Taylor, Tae Crowder, Rice and Nate McBride will provide the Bulldogs a defendable nucleus. Of course, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will join the group here shortly.

In the secondary, Richard LeCounte was called on the carpet by Smart during the spring, but practiced very well in the session's final practices and had a very strong G-Day.

I love LeCounte’s aggressiveness. Yes, it’s gotten him in trouble on occasion, but he plays hard and fast, and I’d rather my safety have a little bit of an edge than not.

Deandre Baker? He’ll be All-SEC, but there’s going to be a battle to see who winds up starting alongside him. Tyrique McGhee has the most experience, but coaches aren’t ready yet to make a call there. Ameer Speed and Eric Stokes will remain in the conversation, and don’t forget about incoming freshman Tyson Campbell.

The Star position will be another interesting battle. Georgia worked out what seemed like dozens of players at the position, including William Poole, who was playing the position when he intercepted a pass from Hardman operating out of the Wild Dawg.

Special teams, the Dawgs are set at kicker with Rodrigo Blankenship but Smart will be looking for more consistency from punters Marshall Long and Bill Rubright, and ultimately Jake Camarda once he arrives in May.

As far as what happens this fall, we’ll save any predictions for later.

Just know there’s talent – and a lot of it. No reason why this can’t be another fun year.