With Georgia’s 2023 baseball season set to begin Feb. 17 at Foley Field against Jacksonville, it’s time to take a deep dive into what needs to happen for the Bulldogs to have a successful 2023 campaign.

Head coach Scott Stricklin is the first to tell you it’s time for his team to take the next step. That means getting past the NCAA regionals, into a Super Regional, and ultimately a trip back to the College World Series, a destination the Bulldogs have not traveled since 2008.

“No question. That was our goal when we got here. We had to build this thing up, and it took us some time. We didn’t have the transfer portal, we don’t typically dip into the junior college market, and it took us some time to catch up in recruiting,” Stricklin said. “Once we did, and we saw it in 2018, we’ve consistently been really, really good. You can say what you want about 2020 and 2021, but we’ve been really, really good the last five years, and that’s what we expect. We expect to be really, really good, and then to become great.”

To do that, it means getting to somewhere the program has not been in 14 years.

“To me, being great means getting into the Super Regionals, and fantastic is getting to Omaha,” Stricklin said. “That’s what your goal is, and I think this team has the ability to do it. We’ve just got to get it done.”

Now in his 10th year as Georgia’s head coach, Stricklin acknowledges it’s time to make that happen.

“That’s why we’re here. We’re all competitors. We want to get to that next level, the next step,” he said. “It’s been disappointing. We’ve been right there on the brink but just haven’t been able to get it done and break through. But I like this team, I like the way it works, and the staff has worked really hard. So, we’ll see.”

On paper, this year’s Georgia team has potential, especially offensively. Scoring plenty of runs should not be an issue. As usual, it likely will come down to pitching.

There’s experience in the starting rotation, and Stricklin took measures to bolster his roster of arms with the addition of four transfers. Along with five impressive freshmen, Georgia appears to have improved its depth from 2022.

Now, it’s time to produce.

“At this level, we all put pressure on ourselves. No one wants to win more than the players and the coaches. We want to win for the fans, we want to win for the university and our alumni, but we want to win for ourselves, too,” Stricklin said. “These guys put a lot of pressure on themselves. As coaches, we do, too, but it comes down to when we go out to work, we have to put that aside. If you put in the work, you’re going to get results. This team has put in the work, and now it’s time to get the results.”

Below, here are my five keys for the Bulldogs as we approach the season opener.