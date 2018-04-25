Kirby Smart obviously deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done in just two years with the Georgia football team.

The work he and his staff have done in regard to adding graduate transfers to fill in gaps on the roster deserves plaudits as well.

On Wednesday, former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jay Hayes became the fourth graduate transfer in as many years to join the Bulldogs. Assuming the New York native contributes the way Smart’s first two grad transfers did, then the 6-foot-4, 289-pounder is going to help the program quite nicely.

Two years ago, Smart added offensive tackle Tyler Catalina and safety Maurice Smith to the fold. The former Rhode Island standout went on to start at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2016 before moving on to the NFL and the Washington Redskins. Smith, meanwhile, started in the secondary and was a standout at Star.

Last season, the Bulldogs added punter Cameron Nizialek, who filled a much-needed role on special teams, and figures to sign a free agent NFL contract in the coming days.

Hayes, meanwhile, figures to be a welcomed addition to a defensive line which could use an additional body or two after losing John Atkins and Trenton Thompson off last year’s team.

If we’ve learned anything watching Georgia’s defense the past two years, it’s that Mel Tucker loves the ability to rotate as many defensive linemen as he possibly can.

For one thing, it keeps everyone fresh. Second, he’s a good player, and you can’t have too many of those.

During his career with the Fighting Irish, Hayes made 39 tackles, four for loss, a sack and two pass breakups during his time in South Bend.

At Georgia, Hayes— who attended the same high school in Brooklyn as Isaiah Wilson—will slide in nicely on the Bulldogs’ defensive line as a 3 and 5 technique performer.

Although he could ultimately earn a starting role, he won’t be under any pressure to do so. Jonathan Ledbetter and Tyler Clark have All-SEC potential written all over them, but Hayes’ versatility will ensure he gets his share of reps while providing experience at a position that still features its share of younger players.

So ultimately, this a great get for the Bulldogs.

Not only is Hayes a former Rivals250 player, but he’s someone who’s battle-tested and able to contribute immediately at a position where depth was a little bit of a concern.

Props indeed.