Still, football’s most infamous “Fourth and Dumb” happen to occur at a venue Georgia enthusiasts are quite familiar with—"The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” With Florida holding a 27-20 advantage over the Bulldogs in the middle of the third quarter of their annual affair in 1976, the Gators decided to try to gain a first down faced with fourth-and-one from their own 29-yard line. Florida coach Doug Dickey called for Earl Carr to sweep left after receiving an option pitch; however, Bulldog defensive back Johnny Henderson read the play perfectly and dropped the Gator fullback for no gain. Six plays later, Georgia scored a touchdown to tie the game, and would reach the end zone twice more. Following the Bulldogs’ 41-27 win, a Jacksonville newspaper article the next day was entitled—you guessed it—“Fourth and Dumb.”

Even the pro ranks have produced the same type of head-scratching fourth-down play. With Dallas and Philadelphia tied 17-17 in week 15 of the 1995 NFL season, Cowboy head coach Barry Switzer decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 29-yard line at the two-minute mark. Emmitt Smith’s failure to pickup a first down led to a game-winning field goal by the Eagles, motivating the media to brand Switzer, “Bozo the Coach,” and his questionable call, “Fourth and Dumb.”

In the 1984 Iron Bowl, Auburn trailed Alabama 17-15 with only about three-and-a-half minutes left in the contest. On fourth-and-goal from the Crimson Tide’s 1-yard line, and with a berth in the Sugar Bowl on the line, the Tigers’ head coach, Pat Dye, first decided to go for a touchdown instead of what seemingly was a sure field goal—and then placed the ball in the hands of someone other than star running back Bo Jackson. A three-yard loss by Brent Fullwood led to an Auburn loss—and the media to label Dye’s dubious decision as “Fourth and Dumb.”

Leading Florida State 17-0 late in the third quarter of the 1967 Liberty Bowl, Penn State head coach Joe Paterno elected to go for a first down on fourth-and-1 from his own 17-yard line. The Nittany Lions were stopped short, whereupon the Seminoles scored 17 unanswered points in the final 19 minutes of the game to salvage a 17-17 tie. Paterno’s questionable decision prompted one of his own players on the flight home to pass the coach a note asserting, “You blew it, Joe”—while inspiring the media to dub the fourth-down play, “Fourth and Dumb.”

As I contemplated this morning (for the third consecutive morning) how on earth Georgia lost Saturday’s SEC title game, it suddenly came to me—not how the Bulldogs again found a way to lose a championship to Alabama, and in an eerily similar fashion as before, but how Georgia football, and its head coach Kirby Smart, now unfortunately have their own version of “Fourth and Dumb,” or some of the more misguided plays in the history of the sport.

A little more than 42 years after the ill-advised but fortuitous decision in Jacksonville, the Bulldogs were instead on the wrong end of a Fourth-and-Dumb on Saturday against the Crimson Tide. And just like Dickey’s decision in 1976, Smart’s fourth-down call arguably cost his team a conference championship. Still, “dumb” might be too strong of a word. I have a really hard time identifying someone who has accomplished as much as Smart as “dumb.” Perhaps, for the one play in question, “unwise” is a better fit.

To beat a dead horse, Georgia had the ball at midfield, facing fourth-and-11 in a 28-all tie with just over three minutes remaining in the title game. At this point, there’s a notion that perhaps Smart believed his defense was “gassed,” and punting on fourth down would only send the tired unit right back on the field. If true, my first question would be how is a supposed well-conditioned group “gassed” when, at that point in the game, Alabama had run only 58 offensive plays, or 12 less than Georgia?

Regardless, I actually wasn’t absolutely indifferent to Smart’s decision to go for it, but as far as the actual play called, that’s a different story. With Justin Fields lining up as an upback in punt formation—the first time the reserve quarterback had lined up in the position—you would think there might be some concern of tipping off the opposition to the trickery.

“Nah,” said Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Fountain following the game regarding if there had been such concern. “Not really.”

Still, despite what was called, the play apparently could have worked if one of a number of things had unfolded (i.e., if the ball was snapped in a timely manner, if the intended receiver wasn’t covered, if Fields had spotted another receiver running open across the middle, etc.). Instead, the intended receiver was covered, the snap was delayed—yet Georgia did not call timeout or check off to punting the ball—and Fields was immediately swarmed under, whereby the 11 yards that were needed for a first down resulted in merely a gain of two.

The rest, as they say, is history. From its own 48-yard line, Alabama drove for a touchdown in five plays, giving the Tide a 35-28 advantage—a late lead it would not relinquish in capturing the conference championship.

Now, a few days following the Bulldogs’ setback in Atlanta, come to find out, many observers of the low-percentage fourth-down fake had similar thoughts as Florida’s Carr after Coach Dickey had called “Fourth and Dumb.” According to Carr following the 1976 Georgia-Florida game, “When I was running the play, I was asking myself, why in the world we were running this play.”

Speaking of Doug Dickey, for what it’s worth, a single “dumb” play didn’t define what would be a College Football Hall of Fame coaching career. The same certainly goes for Paterno and Dye. Switzer who, like the other three, is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, guided the Cowboys to a win in the Super Bowl only a month and a half following his “Fourth and Dumb.”

As for Kirby Smart, he too has proven to be a great coach who has accomplished more in the last two seasons than what many head coaches achieve in a career. What’s more, Smart is a young coach whose future is undoubtedly bright—regardless of the fact he added to the “Fourth and Unwise” of football lore on Saturday night.