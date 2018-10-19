BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Although it was just an exhibition, Tom Crean couldn’t have asked for more on Thursday night as his team faced UAB.

A raucous home crowd at Bartow Arena made the game seem like the real thing; Georgia's effort and intensity weren’t bad, either. Neither was the final outcome, a 56-54 win over a Blazer team that went 20-13 a season ago.

The second half was the real story of the night.

After committing 13 turnovers the first half, the Bulldogs found themselves down 27-25. In the second half, the Bulldogs played better, outscoring the Blazers 31-27 and twice denying UAB a basket over the final 18 seconds to hold on for the victory.

“The way we played with more physicality, the more we played with more intent, the way we played with more aggressiveness in the second half, is something we can build toward,” said Crean, who wasn’t sure what to expect from his team this early in the year.

“It’s not about the system and those sorts of things yet, but we look a lot better when the shots are going in,” Crean said. “We don’t understand the cutting yet, we don’t understand … I think we got fouled on one cut, we’ve got to learn how to do that. We didn’t do a lot of movement and cutting on the court. We’ll learn that. That’s not natural yet. We’ll shoot better. But there’s two things I said, momentum is always up for grabs and the game is always giving you something. It may bot be what you wanted, it may not be what you plan for, it may not be what’s pretty, you’ve got to find it and our guys figured it out tonight.”