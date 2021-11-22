One rival at a time

A humorous moment took place during Monday’s player interviews, following Kirby Smart’s weekly press conference.

During the players’ session, senior linebacker Channing Tindall was asked to give his take on “the rivalry,” an obvious question considering the top-ranked Bulldogs close out the regular season Saturday (Noon, ABC) against arch-rival Georgia Tech.

Trouble was, and likely to Smart’s chagrin, he mistakenly began speaking about someone else.

“Alabama owns us on the record right now, but we’re trying to change that,” he said. "We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, but right now we’ve got to focus on Georgia Tech.”

At that point, Tindall stopped and smiled. “Oh,” he said. “I thought you were talking about Alabama.”

Nope, not yet. Although the Bulldogs know they’ll be playing the Crimson Tide for the SEC Championship a week from Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tindall quickly turned the conversation back to this week’s game against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia has made it this far by not looking ahead, and Tindall made it clear that was not what he was doing. At least not intentionally.

“I tune it out, because you’ve got to take it one game at a time. You can’t focus on other teams. You have more games to play,” Tindall said. “You do that, and your mind goes all over the place. You’ve got to take it one step at a time, and right now we’re just worried about Georgia Tech. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Right tackle Warren McClendon is typically a man of few words. He had fewer still when quizzed if he’d been thinking about the Crimson Tide.

“We’ll worry about it next week,” said McClendon, who did admit he’s caught a few glimpses of the Crimson Tide, including their recent win against Arkansas.

“It was a good game,” smiled the Brunswick native, who laughed that family ties requires he looks at the Yellow Jackets with disdain. Uncle and former Georgia great Willie McClendon, along with cousin Bryan (the receivers coach at Oregon), would insist upon that.

“We don’t really talk a lot, because they’re at work,” Warren McClendon said. “But when we do, they tell me how important the Georgia Tech game is.”

Tindall said he’s also watched the Crimson Tide, catching their loss to Texas A&M, along with a few others.

“We feel we can stack up against anybody, no matter who it is. But that’s how I always feel, regardless of who it is,” said Tindall, who insists Georgia Tech will have the team’s full attention.

“They’ve got a really good quarterback that we have to be equipped for. Other than that, it’s all about that 'Old Fashioned Hate,'” he said, referring to the nickname of the series. “We’re ready for them, we’re going into their place, and it should be a good game.”