Yes, freshman running back Zamir White is cleared. He’s able to do everything Georgia’s other backs can do.

There’s just apparently one thing left for him to do, at least as far as head coach Kirby Smart sees it.

“I think if you asked him, he would want to take the knee brace off. He could take the knee brace off and practice, but it’s precautionary to get him more comfortable,” Smart said. “It’s a little rigid, and it’s not comfortable for him. He’s not out there feeling like he’s his old self, if that’s what you’re asking. He is cleared and he’s safe to practice. He just doesn’t like having that knee brace on.”

Smart’s unsure how long White will have to continue wearing the brace on his right knee, although it certainly doesn’t appear it will be for much longer.

It was just last Friday that Smart announced that White had been cleared for practice and was ready to go after tearing his ACL in Round 2 of the North Carolina state playoffs late last November.

White underwent surgery in December, and ever since, then worked extremely hard to rehab the injury.

The former five-star performer figures to get his first test during Saturday’s opening scrimmage of fall camp to see just how far he has really come. Smart seems not to be expecting any issues.

“I don’t know in this day and age if you would say it’s quick. I kind of think he’s on schedule or a little ahead of schedule. He got injured last year in football season. It’s not a miracle he’s back,” Smart said. “He's pretty special when it comes to rehab, buying in, doing wrestling, doing karate; he does all these extra things very much like Nick did. That part of his effort and work is incredible.”