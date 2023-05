TUCKER, Ga. - CJ Jackson hasn't forgotten where he started.

Before he became a Rivals250-rated prospect in the 2024 class, Jackson had no stars and no Power Five offers. Then Georgia came in with Jackson's second Power Five offer last November, signaling the beginning of an avalanche of interest.

It has been nearly six months since that time. Georgia's position as one of the favorites in Jackson's recruitment has only strengthened since then.