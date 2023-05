MILTON, Ga. - Everything is pointing toward December for Sacovie White.

That's when the 2024 Georgia commit will arrive in Athens to begin his college football career. But that's also the timeline he has to continue building Georgia's 2024 class, one that has the potential to be the best in the Kirby Smart era.

There's much that needs to be done in the next seven months. The message from receivers coach Bryan McClendon at this point is clear.