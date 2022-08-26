The UGASports recruiting staff will be hitting the road on Friday night to watch some of the top matchups around the southeast. Jed May, Trent Smallwood, and I will also see some of the top Georgia Bulldog targets across multiple classes.

JED'S GAME: Reagan (NC) vs. Grimsley (NC), Prospect: Jamaal Jarrett

Jed May will be in Greensboro tonight to watch Georgia commit and four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett in action. Jarrett had two tackles in his team's 42-14 win last week versus Clayton (NC). Jarrett will look to improve on that performance against the 1 - 0 Reagan High School squad that defeated North Davidson 31-24 last week. Jed will be looking to get an update from Jarrett on how things are going this season for him and what targets he's working on bringing along with him to Athens.



TRENT'S GAME: Jones County (GA) vs. Dacula (GA) - Prospect: Zion Ragins

Trent Smallwood will be able to watch one of the more explosive athletes in the Class of 2024. Jones County wide receiver Zion Ragins has a suddenness about his game. Georgia is intently pursuing Ragins. The four-star has visited Georgia multiple times. Ragins was big in Jones County's opening win versus Northside Warner Robins. The junior had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Ragins also carried the ball for the Greyhounds twelve times for 36 yards and a touchdown. Jones County defeated Northside 27-21 last week and will face a Dacula team looking for its first win of the season this week after it fell to St. Pius X 10-7 a week ago.

BLAYNE'S GAME: Carrollton (GA) vs. South Paulding (GA) - Prospects: Julian "Juju" Lewis and Jamarion Wilcox

Julian Lewis opened up his much-anticipated varsity football career with a bang in week 1. The freshman starting quarterback for the Carrollton Trojans took advantage of an overmatched Gadsden (AL) team in the season opener. Lewis finished his first high school start 18 of 27, passing for 286 yards and compiling five touchdowns. The competition level gets ratcheted up this week. Lewis and his Trojans will face a South Paulding offense loaded with Power 5 talent. Quarterback Kasen Weisman is committed to Kansas and is a quarterback that Georgia kept tabs on for a while in the Class of 2023. Madden Sanker is a name that many who follow UGA recruiting will also know. Sanker is an OL that plays with a mean streak and is committed to Louisville. Lastly, South Paulding has a workhorse of a running back in Jamarion Wilcox. More on Wilcox in just a bit. Lewis has offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, and many more. Lewis has visited Georgia multiple times already and will likely be in Athens multiple times this fall as well.