On the Road: Games UGASports will attend and prospects to watch
The UGASports recruiting staff will be hitting the road on Friday night to watch some of the top matchups around the southeast. Jed May, Trent Smallwood, and I will also see some of the top Georgia Bulldog targets across multiple classes.
JED'S GAME: Reagan (NC) vs. Grimsley (NC), Prospect: Jamaal Jarrett
Jed May will be in Greensboro tonight to watch Georgia commit and four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett in action. Jarrett had two tackles in his team's 42-14 win last week versus Clayton (NC). Jarrett will look to improve on that performance against the 1 - 0 Reagan High School squad that defeated North Davidson 31-24 last week.
Jed will be looking to get an update from Jarrett on how things are going this season for him and what targets he's working on bringing along with him to Athens.
TRENT'S GAME: Jones County (GA) vs. Dacula (GA) - Prospect: Zion Ragins
Trent Smallwood will be able to watch one of the more explosive athletes in the Class of 2024. Jones County wide receiver Zion Ragins has a suddenness about his game. Georgia is intently pursuing Ragins. The four-star has visited Georgia multiple times.
Ragins was big in Jones County's opening win versus Northside Warner Robins. The junior had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Ragins also carried the ball for the Greyhounds twelve times for 36 yards and a touchdown. Jones County defeated Northside 27-21 last week and will face a Dacula team looking for its first win of the season this week after it fell to St. Pius X 10-7 a week ago.
BLAYNE'S GAME: Carrollton (GA) vs. South Paulding (GA) - Prospects: Julian "Juju" Lewis and Jamarion Wilcox
Julian Lewis opened up his much-anticipated varsity football career with a bang in week 1. The freshman starting quarterback for the Carrollton Trojans took advantage of an overmatched Gadsden (AL) team in the season opener. Lewis finished his first high school start 18 of 27, passing for 286 yards and compiling five touchdowns.
The competition level gets ratcheted up this week. Lewis and his Trojans will face a South Paulding offense loaded with Power 5 talent. Quarterback Kasen Weisman is committed to Kansas and is a quarterback that Georgia kept tabs on for a while in the Class of 2023. Madden Sanker is a name that many who follow UGA recruiting will also know. Sanker is an OL that plays with a mean streak and is committed to Louisville. Lastly, South Paulding has a workhorse of a running back in Jamarion Wilcox. More on Wilcox in just a bit.
Lewis has offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, and many more. Lewis has visited Georgia multiple times already and will likely be in Athens multiple times this fall as well.
Jamarion Wilcox is a running back in the Class of 2023 that is gaining momentum by the week. Georgia running back coach Dell McGee stays in regular communication with Wilcox and the South Paulding staff on the near 200-pound back.
Georgia does not have a running back committed in the Class of 2023 yet. Wilcox has not been officially offered by UGA. Not yet. Many more performances like last week, and Georgia may not be able to hold out on offering any longer. Wilcox ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns in week 1 for South Paulding in a 28-20 victory over Harrison (GA).
Highlights from all of these prospects will be coming your way.