LILBURN, Ga. - Mike Matthews' recruitment is coming into focus.

Over the past year, the Parkview High School prospect has ascended to status as one of the best recruits in the country. The No. 7 prospect in the 2024 class has drawn the attention of the nation's top powers and has five official visits in mind for this summer.

Georgia is one of the schools on Matthews' shortlist. UGASports caught up with him to talk Bulldogs, Bryan McClendon, and more.