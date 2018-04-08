RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Tye Fagan has been on the radar of Rivals.com for more than a year now. At one point, he was ranked in the 2018 Rivals150 and the three-star guard ultimately ended up signing with Kermit Davis at Middle Tennessee last November.
When the Blue Raiders staff migrated down to Ole Miss, Fagan decided to ask out of his letter of intent to Middle Tennessee. Earlier this week, he was granted his release. He wasted no time moving on with the process as he hosted new Georgia coach Tom Crean for a home visit on Thursday night, the first day of the current recruiting period.
“It went pretty well,” Fagan said. “It was nice meeting them. It was Tom Crean and Chad Dollar. We were just introducing ourselves to each other and talking about his style of play and how he would use me.”
Next up for Fagan is an official visit to Ole Miss to visit with the coaching staff he initially signed to play for. There was one key factor that played a big part in him choosing them the first time around.
“More than anything, I just felt like I could trust them,” Fagan said. “They earned my trust. I felt like with the development there and after watching them practice a few times, I felt like they could take my game to the next level.”
Before signing with Middle Tennessee, Fagan also took an official visit to College of Charleston. He will have two official visits left to use after he tours Ole Miss this weekend, and he says he plans to use them.
“I’m open to all options,” Fagan added.
As a senior this year at Upson Lee in Thomaston (Ga.), Fagan averaged 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 per game. For the second straight year, Upson Lee went undefeated and won the 4A state championship in Georgia, which means he finished his high school career winning 63 straight games.