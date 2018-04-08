Tye Fagan has been on the radar of Rivals.com for more than a year now. At one point, he was ranked in the 2018 Rivals150 and the three-star guard ultimately ended up signing with Kermit Davis at Middle Tennessee last November.

When the Blue Raiders staff migrated down to Ole Miss, Fagan decided to ask out of his letter of intent to Middle Tennessee. Earlier this week, he was granted his release. He wasted no time moving on with the process as he hosted new Georgia coach Tom Crean for a home visit on Thursday night, the first day of the current recruiting period.

“It went pretty well,” Fagan said. “It was nice meeting them. It was Tom Crean and Chad Dollar. We were just introducing ourselves to each other and talking about his style of play and how he would use me.”