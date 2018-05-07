Offers beginning to mount for 2020 offensive guard—the massive Mirabal
As is often the case with recruiting, a young prospect who goes from obscurity to holding several offers, in turn, gains the attention of other programs. When said prospect stands at 6-foot-6, weig...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news