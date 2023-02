Jamal Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday. The offensive lineman from Brunswick High School made things official after committing to the Bulldogs in December.

Georgia's lone 2023 commit who didn't sign during the Early Signing Period is now officially a Bulldog.

Like other offensive tackle commits Bo Hughley and Monroe Freeling, Meriweather is a long and rangy tackle at 6-foot-7 and around 285 pounds. He won’t be enrolling early, but Meriweather has the tools and potential to be another great lineman from Brunswick, just like Warren McClendon.

The addition of Meriweather gives Georgia 26 signees in the 2023 class.