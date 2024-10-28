October 28 War Room

in other news
Georgia among upcoming visits for four-star QB Jaron Sagapolutele
Georgia will host 2025 Rivals250 quarterback and Cal commit Jaron Sagapolutele next month.
Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green
Georgia is an early standout for 2026 Rivals250 defensive back Tyriq Green.
Following the Future: Week 10
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 10 of the high school football season.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital
Getting Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson back have been huge for Georgia.
"The Drive" proved Georgia's resilience once again
"The Drive" Georgia used to respond to Texas Saturday night was one that won't be forgotten anytime soon.
in other news
Georgia among upcoming visits for four-star QB Jaron Sagapolutele
Georgia will host 2025 Rivals250 quarterback and Cal commit Jaron Sagapolutele next month.
Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green
Georgia is an early standout for 2026 Rivals250 defensive back Tyriq Green.
Following the Future: Week 10
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 10 of the high school football season.
Welcome to this week's Georgia recruiting War Room!
This week we discuss Georgia's newest commit, rumors of a current commit heading elsewhere, movement among receiver targets, and much more.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S