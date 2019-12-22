A healthy chunk of the nation’s top tight ends and wide receivers signed during last week’s Early Signing Period, but the available talent pool at the position isn’t shallow by any stretch. The group left on the board includes a handful of Rivals250 members, six of whom Rivals.com explores below. RELATED: Top unsigned QBs | Top unsigned RBs CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State



One of the most physically imposing prospects in the country, the 6-foot-7 Washington is set to announce his decision at January’s Under Armour All-America Game. Georgia seems like a smart bet for the time being but Miami, Alabama and Tennessee remain in the mix. There’s at least a small chance that the five-star tight end has already signed his letter of intent and will simply make that signature public at the UA game.

Like Washington, Bryant is also set to announce at the All-American game. The players here are Arizona State and USC and there doesn’t seem to be much separating the two front-runners as things stand. USC likely holds a slight edge, but things on that front are subject to change.

Barker is committed to Alabama and is likely solid in that pledge. The reason he remains unsigned is that the Tide would like to see him raise his academic standing between now and February. Other schools could get involved between now and then, but it seems unlikely at the moment.

Wideman remains unsigned but committed to Florida State. He wavered back and forth whether to sign early but ended up passing on the opportunity. FSU is the leader to land his letter of intent, but he’ll listen to schools such as Auburn, Washington State and Oregon between now and February's traditional signing day.

A priority target for Arizona State, Bunkley-Shelton would be a monster late addition to ASU’s 2020 class. But while the Sun Devils seem to be the favorite to land the explosive wideout, they will need to hold off USC to do so. There's a small chance another program could get involved between now and the February signing period, but this looks to be a Pac-12 battle though and through.

