For schools still looking for defensive backs in the 2020 class, there are plenty of good options still remaining after the Early Signing Period. Two of the top five uncommitted prospects left in 2020 are defensive backs, including five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo. Here is a breakdown of the top unsigned defensive backs in the country.

Following the Early Signing Period, the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect left in the 2020 class is five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo. Georgia, Oregon and Texas are considered the three main contenders for Ringo, but Georgia is the overwhelming favorite according to FutureCast. The Bulldogs are trying to three-peat as the Rivals team rankings champion, but in order to do so will need to add Ringo and several more of their top remaining targets in the late period. We should not have to wait long to find out if Ringo joins the class, because he is expected to announce a decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

Another one of the top five uncommitted prospects remaining in the 2020 class, Avantae Williams had been committed to Oregon before de-committing earlier this month and declaring he would wait until February to sign. The de-commitment was not unexpected, but it was still a blow to an Oregon program that also saw four-star safety Myles Slusher flip his commitment to Arkansas on National Signing Day. Oregon is officially not out of this race, but Florida and Miami are looking strong to keep Williams in-state.

Publicly Darion Green-Warren remains uncommitted. If the four-star cornerback stuck to his plan, however, he actually did sign a letter of intent last week, but will not announce which school he signed with until appearing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio. Going into the Early Signing Period Green-Warren was still considering Michigan, Nebraska and USC, but the Wolverines and Trojans were the two most likely landing spots. If Michigan lands Green-Warren it should boost the Wolverines' class back into the top 10, while USC keeping the four-star at home would give the Trojans their highest-ranked commitment in the 2020 class.

Back in September McGlothern announced a final five of Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas, but several of those schools have filled up since and new schools have been added to the list. He took a USC official visit in December, and is now considering a Virginia Tech program that just offered in November. The plan since summer has been for McGlothern to announce at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, but if he foregoes that announcement and takes this recruitment later into January, Oregon is a team that could get a late official visit.

