“I am going down to the Michigan- Notre Dame game,” Jennings reported. “I liked how different it is with the Catholic (foundation) and the bag pipes in the band. It’s just different and I liked it.”

DETROIT - Oak Park, Mich., four-star class of 2020 cornerback Enzo Jennings spent most of his summer visiting SEC programs, but he will kick off the 2018 college football season by visiting a Midwest power.

Jennings saw a game at Notre Dame Stadium last season as well, and said he’s picking the Fighting Irish to win when he is in attendance on Sept. 1. He spent much of the summer in Tennessee with teammates Justin Rogers and Torriano Richardson training with coach Daryl Graham and also toured several college campuses while he was in the southeast.

‘When we go to DG, we get to see the SEC and I like those schools a lot,” Jennings said.

Among the schools Jennings saw this summer were Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. He was particularly impressed with what he saw from Georgia.

“I like the coaches a lot and just the way they play, I feel like I could be a fit,” Jennings said. “They see me at corner and they like that I am a physical corner. It felt like I belonged there. The vibe, everybody is turned up 100% all the time. I liked that a lot.”

Jennings and his Oak Park teammates were turned up for their season opener on Friday, which they won 31-13 over Detroit Catholic Central. Jennings contributed to the scoring with a 49-yard fumble return touchdown in the second quarter.

“I saw Dondi (Price) strip the ball and it fell right in my hands,” Jennings recalled. “I saw someone next to me, so I just ran as fast as I could until I got to the end zone. I tried to think of a celebration, but couldn’t think of anything.”

Jennings said he will be prepared next time he crosses the goal line with the football in his hands. The four-star heads into his junior season with an offer list that consists of 20 schools.