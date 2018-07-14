As you have heard Demetris Robertson is transferring to Georgia. In recent seasons, the Bulldogs have done very well in players coming to the red and black from other schools.

Players come to Georgia and impact the Dawgs in different ways. Some players looked great right away (Can Jarvis Jones suit up against Florida again?). Some dominated after they went to the NFL like Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Terrell Davis. Some came with a coaching change like Olandis Gary and Jermaine Wiggins. Some were team leaders like Jake Ganus. Some set records like Greyson Lambert while others made big plays such as Maurice Smith against Auburn and Verron Haynes against Tennessee.

Some are still on the team like J.R. Reed and some will be a part of next season’s squad like Jay Hayes. Robertson certainly has the credentials to become a star for Georgia. What kind of player will he be – only time will tell?

Here is a look at some notable transfers from the last 30 years. I did not pick players that transferred from junior colleges or prep schools. I also didn’t pick players that might have signed with one team, but did not play before going to Athens. This is not all the players in this time period, but a list that I came up with.

Can you think of others???