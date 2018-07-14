Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-14 12:11:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Notable Transfers (Last 30 Seasons)

Dave McMahon • UGASports.com
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

As you have heard Demetris Robertson is transferring to Georgia. In recent seasons, the Bulldogs have done very well in players coming to the red and black from other schools.

Players come to Georgia and impact the Dawgs in different ways. Some players looked great right away (Can Jarvis Jones suit up against Florida again?). Some dominated after they went to the NFL like Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Terrell Davis. Some came with a coaching change like Olandis Gary and Jermaine Wiggins. Some were team leaders like Jake Ganus. Some set records like Greyson Lambert while others made big plays such as Maurice Smith against Auburn and Verron Haynes against Tennessee.

Some are still on the team like J.R. Reed and some will be a part of next season’s squad like Jay Hayes. Robertson certainly has the credentials to become a star for Georgia. What kind of player will he be – only time will tell?

Here is a look at some notable transfers from the last 30 years. I did not pick players that transferred from junior colleges or prep schools. I also didn’t pick players that might have signed with one team, but did not play before going to Athens. This is not all the players in this time period, but a list that I came up with.

Can you think of others???

Notable Georgia Transfers - Last 30 Seasons
Position Previous School Seasons at UGA

Alec Millen

Offensive Lineman

North Carolina

1991-1992

Todd Peterson

Placekicker

Navy

1991-1992

Terrell Davis

Running Back

Long Beach State

1992-1994

Olandis Gary

Running Back

Marshall

1997-1998

Jermaine Wiggins

Tight End

Marshall

1997-1998

Verron Haynes

Running Back

Western Kentucky

2000-2001

Ben Watson

Tight End

Duke

2001-2003

Jeremy Thomas

Fullback

Air Force

2003-2004

Jarvis Jones

Linebacker

USC

2011-2012

Jake Ganus

Linebacker

UAB

2015

Greyson Lambert

Quarterback

Virginia

2015-2016

Tyler Catalina

Offensive Lineman

Rhode Island

2016

Maurice Smith

Defensive Back

Alabama

2016

Cameron Nizialek

Punter

Columbia

2017

J.R. Reed

Defensive Back

Tulsa

2017-present

Jay Hayes

Defensive Lineman

Notre Dame

2018

Demetris Robertson

Wide Receiver

Cal

2018
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}