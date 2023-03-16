Although Nolan Smith is about to embark on what he hopes is a successful NFL career, he’ll still be keeping an eye on the teammates he left behind at Georgia.

Specifically, those who will be making up the Bulldogs' outside linebacker room.

Although head coach Kirby Smart was lamenting the overall youth at the position during his Tuesday press conference, Smith virtually gushed about the talent on hands.

“Man, the Wolfpack will be great,” Smith said. “Don’t ever ask me questions about the Wolfpack because when one wolf eats, we all eat."

Unlike last year when Smith and fellow senior Robert Beal were two seniors with extensive experience, other than Chaz Chambliss, this year’s group will consist primarily of first- and second-year players.

“I think the outside linebacker room will be amazing under Chaz,” Smith said. “I tell Chaz he’s the old man in the room now so he’s got to get the boys fishing, doing the right thing on the weekends, be the old man that we are, and make sure we good as a team.”

The position is even younger for the spring. Sophomores Marvin Jones Jr. – expected to contend for a starting job this fall - is out after undergoing labrum surgery. Jalon Walker will also miss the spring after undergoing labrum surgery.

"It's probably the youngest position on the roster. I think we have five players in their first spring or their first year. So, the three mid-years, CJ (Madden), and Darris Smith. I'm counting those five guys,” Smart said. “That doesn't even count Marvin (Jones Jr.). So, there are six guys within that one-year span. That's a really young position. Chaz is kind of the old vet there now, so we'll see how it goes.”

Early enrollees Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson are the three mid-years Smart was referring to.

“Those young guys have looked good in workouts. When you talk about how our guys run around and how they move, there's a really good group of guys,” Smart said. “But there'll be a lot of reps and work there to replace the Nolans and Beals who were there forever."

Smith said Darris Smith is going to open some eyes.

The Baxley native got off to a quick start as a true freshman before being slowed by injuries.

He’s healthy now, and Nolan Smith said the sophomore is going to have a big impact.

“Darris reminds me so much of when I first came in and saw Adam Anderson running. He runs all day and doesn’t ever get tired. He’s the first one, always, in conditioning, and I told him when he first came to conditioning, I said hey, you need to slow down, with the conditioning you’re going to have a lot and he’d say no man, I’m good,” he said. “I said OK, and he really was good. He’s been great ever since and I told him to keep running and keep doing you.”