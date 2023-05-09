One of Mike White’s biggest goals when going about the business to replenish his roster after six players moved on at the end of last season was to add some much-needed scoring punch to his team.

In Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson, White no doubt believes he’s found his man.

Tuesday – the 6-foot-3 guard who led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game – announced he would be transferring to Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

"I got to see them multiple times, got to see their faces multiple times and hear what their goals were for me," Thomasson told on the Field of 68 podcast where he made his announcement. "My dad lives in Atlanta, so it's not that far from Athens. When I looked at this, it just felt like home."

Thomasson - who shot 38.6 percent from three-point range, also averaged 3.5 assists and only 2.5 turnovers per game.

“I’m from Texas, so that was something that surprised me a little bit because I had kind of forgotten, but it reminded me of home a little bit,” Thomasson told UGASports two weeks ago. “he coaching staff seems like it’s one big family, and that’s what I’m all about: family.”

With the addition of Thomasson (6-foot-3, 195), the Bulldogs have filled all 13 of their available scholarships.

During the NCAA’s early signing period last November, the Bulldogs signed a pair of Rivals150 prospects: 6-foot-8 forward Dylan James (No. 81) of Winter Haven, Fla., and 6-5 guard Mari Jordan (No. 147) of nearby Greenville, S.C.

That was just the beginning.

Over the last few weeks, Georgia added former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. (No. 54) from Lincolnton, N.C., and former Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain (No. 94), out of Knoxville, Tenn.

The four signees moved Georgia up to No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, which is second-best among SEC schools behind No. 1 Kentucky.

A trio of talented transfers--each expected to play huge roles next season--have also been signed.

Savannah native Jalen DeLoach is a 6-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer from Virginia Commonwealth, while RJ Melendez, formerly of Illinois, was ranked 120th by Rivals out of high school.

Last week, the Bulldogs added 7-0, 280-pound center Russel Tchewe, the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference and second-leading scorer for South Florida last season.

Thomasson will already have a close friend on the team when he arrives on campus in early June. Bulldog guard Justin Hill, also calls Houston home.

“I’ve known Justin since we were eight years old,” Thomasson said. “We’re literally from the same area in Houston, literally 10-15 minutes away. We’re both from the Richmond (Houston) area and played AAU together in seventh grade.”

Thomasson said the two talked a lot while Hill served as his tour guide around campus and downtown.

“It’s a cool little town,” Thomasson said. “The people there, you can tell they really care about Georgia.”

