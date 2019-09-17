Five-star LB Noah Sewell talks UGA, recruiting leading up to Official Visit
ALTA, UT - Five-star linebacker Noah Sewell will travel across the country for his first official visit this weekend, as he heads to the University of Georgia. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs will host t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news