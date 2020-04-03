As expected, the SEC announced that all in-person athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings-whether mandatory or voluntary-as well as camps and coaching clinics, will be suspended until at least May 31.

The league had previous announced that in-person athletics activities were suspended through April 15. But due to the opinions based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with COVID-19, the decision was made to extend the notice.

That wasn't all.

In addition, the league announced that virtual film review that does not include physical activity will be permissible.

Starting April 6, activity of this nature will be expanded from the current two hours to four hours each week consistent with an NCAA rule waiver and NCAA legislation.

According to the league, any such activity must be scheduled in accordance with the institutions's established Time Management Policy and can't interview with online classes which are currently underway.