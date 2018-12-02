The Georgia Bulldogs are going to a major bowl, but it won’t be as part of a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Sunday, the committee announced its top four teams and the Bulldogs did not make the cut.

Alabama is the top-ranked team and will play No. 4 Oklahoma while No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 3 Notre Dame. Sites for both games will be announced later this afternoon. Both contests are set for Dec. 29.

The Bulldogs finish No. 5 in the final CFP rankings, seen live on ESPN.

Georgia (11-2) will settle for the Sugar Bowl, presumably against Big 12 runner-up Texas. The matchup will be made official later this afternoon on ESPN.

