The reporter’s eyes were not deceiving him.

That was the opinion ofGeorgia freshman Brenton Cox when the former five-star appeared to be held trying to get to Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on a key third down of the SEC title game.

“You saw right,” Cox said. “There was a lot of holding going on out there. Unfortunately, we can’t call it ourselves. We just had to play through it.”

No, the final outcome was not what Cox or any of his Georgia teammates had hoped. “I really thought we could go all the way,” he said. “We just came up short.”

It was certainly an interesting year for the former Stockbridge star.

Cox has played in all 13 games for Georgia (11-2), seeing most of his reps as the No. 2 Jack linebacker. But he also saw considerable action on third-down.

“I played a lot as a freshman. I expected to play a lot,” Cox said. “I had some good guys in front of me. But I’m OK with the amount of playing time I got.”

Teammate Monty Rice believes Cox has unlimited potential.

“For only being a freshman, he can be an elite player, in my opinion,” Rice said. “He just has to keep working, and he can be great.”

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly likes the emotion with which Cox plays, although there was a moment early in the year when his youth appeared to get the better of him.

Against Middle Tennessee, after Cox seemed to lose contain, allowing the Blue Raiders to gash the Bulldogs for a big running play, tempers flared when senior D’Andre Walker and the freshman exchanged words and had to be separated by teammates.

“Guys do get heated and frustrated with each other, but you just talk,” Smart said after the game. “You just keep moving on. It’s always the next play. We go in the locker room, we hug on each other, we love on each other. We tell each other, ‘Bro, I love you, but I’m telling you this, you need to do it this way, and if I need to help you, just let me know.’”

Moving forward, Cox just has one goal in mind: to improve.

“Just to get bigger, stronger, and faster,” said Cox, who said he’s never regretted his decision to choose Georgia over Ohio State.

“Not at all,' said Cox, who had to reshape his body upon his arrival to Athens.

“I had a little chubby weight on me,” said Cox. “I’m like 245 now, but I was 250 when I got here. I slimmed down.”