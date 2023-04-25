Anytime your team combines to hit four home runs, one typically feels good about your chances.

However, when all four are solo shots, well, that can create a problem, as Georgia can attest after falling to Georgia State Tuesday night at Foley Field, 9-7.

Parks Harber went deep twice, as did Cole Wagner and Fernando Gonzalez. However, with no runners on base, the damage was limited and the Panthers (21-21) managed to hold on, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (23-18).

“On Tuesday, you’ve got score runs and tonight we just didn’t get hits with runners in scoring position,” said head coach Scott Stricklin, whose Bulldogs stranded 13 runners. “Bottom line, we just didn’t the big hit when we needed it.”

That included the bottom of the ninth.

After scoring five runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat No. 5 Arkansas, it looked like the Bulldogs were headed for another comeback win when GSU closer Brady Jones walked Gonzalez and Sebastian Murillo to lead off the inning.

A perfect bunt by Mason LaPlante moved runners up to second and third. Unfortunately for Georgia, they remained right there as Ben Anderson popped up to short center before Condon struck out to end the game.

“We did everything we wanted in the ninth,” Stricklin said. “We had the guys up that we wanted. It just doesn’t happen every single time. Give Jones some credit. He did a good job; he walks two guys but they kept him out there, he’s got a really good arm and he did a really nice job getting out of that jam.”

The Bulldogs wasted a similar opportunity in the eighth but could only score one run after loading the bases with nobody out on a sacrifice fly by Cole Wagner before Will David flew out to the base of the wall in right to end the inning.

Despite two home runs by Harber, Georgia found itself down 7-4 heading into the sixth with GSU first baseman Luke Boynton launching a pair of homers of his own – on each against starter Blake Gillespie and Dalton Rhadans (1-2).

Wagner also homered for the Bulldogs, who added another run to close within two before the Panthers added a pair in the ninth go extend their lead back to four.

Relievers Will Pearson and Pace Mercer were also charged with three and two runs, respectively, before DJ Radke and Jarvis Evans gave the offense a chance with a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively.

“Bottom line, we just couldn’t get it done,” Stricklin said. “We had traffic on base all game long. Few had four solo shots, but just didn’t have enough guys on base to get it done.”

News and notes

…Stricklin said pitcher Jaden Woods (arm fatigue) is questionable for this weekend against Ole Miss. Woods did not pitch last weekend against Arkansas.

…Will David’s third-inning error was Georgia’s first in five games. The Bulldogs entered the game as the top fielding team in the SEC with a fielding percentage of .982, good for seventh nationally.

… Catcher Fernando Gonzalez threw out two runners trying to steal on Tuesday. Included was GSU right fielder Cameron Jones who was 28 of 33 coming into play.