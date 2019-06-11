Georgia fans hoping to have a beer or two in the general admission sections of Sanford Stadium while watching the Bulldogs play are going to be out of luck.

At least for the 2019-2020 academic year.

On Tuesday, athletic director Greg McGarity announced that the university will not be implanting a plan to sell alcoholic beverages in the general seating areas of athletic venues.

“After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages (beer and wine) in non-premium seating areas of our athletics facilities,” said McGarity. “However, we will conduct an annual review of this policy to determine if any modifications may be needed in the future.”

On May 31, the SEC announced a revision to its existing limitations on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events. Under this revised policy, each institution in the conference now has the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain conference wide alcohol management expectations.

Georgia will sell beer and wine in the 200 level of Sanford Stadium to members of the Magill Society, which includes the school’s most prominent boosters.

Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State are three other SEC schools that have publicly announced it will not sell beer and wine. Other schools are still in the process of determining what route to take.

Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of comments UGA president Jere Morehead made to beat writers at the recent SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.

As for the annual game in Jacksonville between Georgia and Florida, McGarity told UGASports the two schools haven't yet discussed whether or not beer wine will be sold during the contest at TIAA Bank Field.

At the time and prior to the vote, Morehead was asked if he’d personally be in favor of a change.

“I think it’s a little early,” he said. “I want to hear what everybody else has to say.”

LSU and Ole Miss are two conference schools who are publicly pushing for the change, although, even if implemented, universities would still have the right to decide if they wanted to sell alcohol, even if it was allowed for them to do so.

“I think we’d have to sit down and evaluate if the policy is changed,” said Morehead, who pointed out a couple of reasons that might make the option unfeasible.

One is how to deal with the thousands of underage students and how the university would go about making sure only those of legal age are partaking in the beverage of their choice?

Two, the infamous long concession lines are already a concern.

“We have long lines now at the concession stands,” Morehead said. “So, we’d have to be cognizant of all the issues that would arise once you start doing that.”