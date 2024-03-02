Another game, another all-to-familiar theme where a failure to finish resulted in another frustrating loss Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum, this time to Texas A&M, 70-56.

The defeat drops the Bulldogs to 15-14, 5-11 in the SEC with just two games remaining in the regular season.

It was ugly.

Georgia attempted a season-high 41 3-point attempts, making just 10, while failing to score a point over the game’s final 6:35.

The Bulldogs made only 2 of their 20 3-point attempts in the second half.

Blue Cain led the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with 10.

“We’re not mature enough, not mentally tough enough to overcome missed shots, and maintain what we were doing, staying the course defensively and being really competitive on the glass,” head Mike White said. “They had their way with us on in the interior the entire second 20 minutes.”

White’s not kidding.

The Aggies (16-13, 7-9) – who held just a one-rebound lead at the half - out-rebounded the Bulldogs in the second, 27-15.

“Not all 41 of our looks were great, but we did have some looks and we needed some of those to go,” White said. “I’m never going to be a guy that says we lost because we didn’t make shots. But we did a really poor job in the second 20 with our fight, with our attention to detail, finishing stops with rebounds.”

Unfortunately, Saturday’s story was not a new one for the Bulldogs, who have failed to put two halves together for most of the year.

Abdur-Rahim was asked to pinpoint a reason why that’s been true.

“I couldn’t put my finger on it, but it’s kind of a been a consistent theme,” he said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to get everybody on the same page for 40 minutes.”

There are not many opportunities to do that.

Georgia – losers of nine of its last 10 games – only has three contests remaining, including Tuesday’s final home game against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season Saturday at Auburn before the SEC Tournament two weeks from now in Nashville.

However, considering how poorly Georgia continues to close out games, it promises to be a short trip.

White acknowledged the effort was not what he hoped to see.

"Yeah, I thought in the last few minutes of the game when they had a double-digit lead, I thought they were certainly quicker to the basketball. I thought the first 30 minutes or so, you had two teams really, really getting after it,” White said. “Unfortunately, we got beat to, again, offensive rebounds. We had missed blockouts at times when there was zero contact and no attention to detail. I thought our guys played really hard in the first 20 to neutralize those guys. It's just unfortunate we weren't able to continue with that competitive spirit at home in the second 20 when shots weren't falling."

A poor night from the perimeter wasn’t Georgia’s only problem.

Not only did Texas A&M dominate the boards the Aggies outscored Georgia 28-17 in the paint.

Of the team’s 70 points, 27 were of the second-half variety.

“They’ve got really good athletes. (Solomon) Washington, (Andersson) Garcia, Jace Carter, even (Tyrece) Radford had 10 rebounds,” Noah Thomasson said. “They do a good job of going to the glass. That’s what they do. That’s what they hang their hats on. We just didn’t do the best job down the stretch in rebounding after doing a good job the first. We’ve just got to play a full 40 minutes.”

